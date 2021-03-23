Menu Content

Politics

Ruling Bloc to Seek Mandatory Asset Registration for All Public Officials

Write: 2021-03-28 14:30:05Update: 2021-03-28 14:39:32

Ruling Bloc to Seek Mandatory Asset Registration for All Public Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling bloc plans to seek legislation to introduce a mandatory asset registration system for all public officials.

Ruling Democratic Party's Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon, who is acting as the party chairman, announced the plan on Sunday in a policy coordination meeting of the party, the government and the presidential office at the National Assembly.

Kim also stressed that the government is already moving to confiscate any unjust profits gained by public officials through land speculation with the existing laws, but if they are deemed insufficient, the ruling bloc will seek new legislation and apply them retroactively.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun also vowed to seek a fundamental overhaul of the land compensation system to eradicate land speculation.

The remarks came amid a public outcry over alleged land speculation by employees of the state-run Korean Land and Housing Corporation, or LH.
