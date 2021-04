Photo : YONHAP News

The White House said on Monday that U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.White House spokesperson Jen Psaki made the remark in a press briefing when asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include meeting with Kim.The spokesperson said that Biden's approach would be quite different and that is not his intention.The White House appears to have reaffirmed the Biden administration's position that its approach would differ from former President Donald Trump, who preferred negotiations through meetings with Kim.Meanwhile, national security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan are set to hold talks in Washington later this week to coordinate their North Korea policy.