Sister of N. Korean Leader Blasts Moon for Speech on Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has strongly criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his speech on the North's recent missile launches.Kim Yo-jong issued the criticism in a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency on Tuesday. This came after Moon said on Friday that any action that could undermine the mood for dialogue is "undesirable" in an apparent reference to the North's recent missile launches.Kim blasted Moon for criticizing the North's "self-defense" actions, pointing out that he described South Korea's own missile tests as efforts to build "peace and dialogue" in a speech in July last year.She criticized Moon for saying the test-firing of ballistic missiles conducted by the Defense Science Institute of South Korea was for peace and dialogue on the Korean Peninsula but those conducted by the Academy of Defense Science of North Korea were undesirable.Kim continued that this illogical and shameless behavior is exactly the same as the gangster-like logic of the U.S. denouncing the North's self-defense right as a violation of UN resolutions and threat to the international community.