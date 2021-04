Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is expected to remain blanketed by a powerful yellow dust storm originating from the inland deserts in northern China, with yellow dust warnings in place for most parts of the nation.The National Institute of Environmental Research forecast concentrations of fine dust particles to remain at "very bad" levels on Tuesday in Incheon, southern Gyeonggi Province, South and North Chungcheong Provinces, the entire southern region and Jeju Island.Seoul, northern Gyeonggi Province, Daejeon and Sejong are also seeing "very bad" levels on Tuesday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the yellow dust will slowly weaken throughout Tuesday, but parts of the nation will remain under the influence on Wednesday.