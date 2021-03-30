World Leaders Call for New Global Treaty for Pandemic Response

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the leaders of some 20 countries and the World Health Organization(WHO) called for a new global treaty to better prepare against future pandemics.In an op-ed published internationally on Monday, the 25 leaders said that no single government or multilateral agency can address the threat of pandemics alone.While stressing that immunization is a global public good, the leaders said they need to be able to develop, manufacture and deploy vaccines as quickly as possible.To that end, the leaders called for a new international treaty for pandemic preparedness and response.They said the main goal of this treaty would be to foster an all-of-government and all-of-society approach, strengthening national, regional and global capacities and resilience to future pandemics.The op-ed piece was signed by leaders of the European Union, WHO and 23 countries, including Britain, France and Germany.