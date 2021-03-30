KDCA Reports 447 Daily COVID-19 Cases on Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's daily COVID-19 cases climbed back over 400 on Tuesday after briefly falling to the 300s for one day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said Tuesday that 447 new cases were reported throughout the previous day, raising the country's accumulated total to 102-thousand-582.The third wave of the epidemic, which began in mid-November last year, has continued for five months, with signs of a resurgence amid new clusters.Of the new cases detected throughout Monday, 429 are local transmissions and 18 are imported.About two-thirds of the local cases came from the greater Seoul metro area, with 140 in the capital city, 112 in Gyeonggi Province and 18 in Incheon. Other parts of the nation added 159.Three more deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to one-thousand-729. The fatality rate stands at one-point-69 percent.The number of critically ill patients rose by two to 102.