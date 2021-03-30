Blinken: N. Korea's Provocations Won't Shake Resolve of US, S. Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said on Monday that North Korea's recent ballistic missile launches were in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.Blinken said to the press that these provocations will not shake the resolve of the U.S., South Korea and Japan to deal with the challenges posed by North Korea.The secretary then reaffirmed the U.S.' commitment to cooperation with its allies regarding North Korea issues, saying that in principle, the U.S. is in a better position in facing certain challenges when coordinating with its allies.He also said that the North's missile test violated multiple UN Security Council resolutions and poses a threat to the region and the international community.Meanwhile, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S. is looking at "additional actions" that the UN might take to respond to North Korea's recent missile tests.The ambassador did not elaborate, but noted that the UN Security Council's sanctions committee on North Korea had met last week after the North's missile tests.