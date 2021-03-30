S. Korea's Top Diplomat Says 'Still Long Way' for Peace on Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Monday that South Korea has a long way to go to settle peace on the Korean Peninsula despite some progress in recent years, and asked for continued global support.Chung made the remark in a pre-recorded keynote speech for a virtual UN event marking the third anniversary of the launch of the Action for Peacekeeping or A4P.A4P, an initiative led by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, aims to strengthen peacekeeping work around the world.In the speech, Chung said that Seoul's efforts have significantly eased tensions on the Korean Peninsula, but the country still has a long way to establish lasting peace.While reaffirming Seoul's commitment to the process, the minister stressed that unwavering support from the UN and international community will be essential.Chung also expressed the South Korean government's commitment to contribute to enhancing the peacekeeping operations.