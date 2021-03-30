Gov't Plans Expenditure Restructuring in Drawing Up Next Year's Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is planning a major restructuring of its expenditure in next year's budget after a series of extra budgets were enforced for relief programs to help the nation overcome the COVID-19 crisis.The plan was included in a set of guidelines for the 2022 budget planning and management approved during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting.The government will review programs that were temporarily expanded in its COVID-19 response, such as those aimed at encouraging employers to maintain jobs and people to continue spending.Around 12 trillion won, or ten percent of discretionary spending, will be subject to restructuring. Next year's budget expenditure increase is expected to drop from this year's record eight-point-nine percent to the mid-seven-percent range.Next year's budget will be directed more towards transitioning into a noncontact-centered work environment, the administration's New Deal project, becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and investments into future growth engine industries.