Unification Ministry Expresses Regret over Harsh Criticism from Kim Yo-jong

Photo : YONHAP News

The Unification Ministry expressed deep regret over North Korea's latest harsh criticism of President Moon Jae-in's response to its recent missile launches.An official from the ministry said on Tuesday that some of the expressions used by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of regime leader Kim Jong-un, were disrespectful and lacking courtesy.The official said one must maintain the least amount of respect and courtesy toward any counterpart for dialogue and cooperation under any circumstance. Still, he reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to revive the momentum for inter-Korean dialogue as part of the peace process.Earlier in the day, Kim mocked Moon as a "parrot" that repeats the United States' "gangster-like logic." She called Moon "brazen-faced" for criticizing Pyongyang's "self-defense" missile test after describing Seoul's own tests as part of peace-building efforts last year.