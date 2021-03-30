Sister of N. Korean Leader Blasts Moon's Response to Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued an angry and hostile statement on Tuesday, slamming President Moon Jae-in's remarks last week on Pyongyang's recent missile launches. In response, Seoul expressed regret over her harshly worded criticism.Choi You Sun reports.Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, Kim Yo-jong, strongly criticized President Moon Jae-in for his speech on the North's recent missile launches.In a statement carried by the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday, Kim blasted Moon for criticizing the North's "self-defense" actions.This came after Moon said on Friday that any action that could undermine the mood for dialogue is "undesirable" in an apparent reference to the North's recent launches.She also pointed out that Moon described South Korea's own missile tests as efforts to build "peace and dialogue" in a speech in July last year.Kim continued that this illogical and shameless behavior is the same as the "gangster-like logic" of the U.S. denouncing the North's right to self-defense as a violation of United Nations resolutions and a threat to the international community.She went further, mocking Moon by calling him a "parrot" for Washington.South Korea's Unification Ministry, in response, expressed deep regret over Kim's statement.A ministry official said some of the expressions used by Kim were disrespectful and lacking courtesy, adding that one must maintain courtesy in dialogue and cooperation.The official, however, reaffirmed Seoul's commitment to reviving momentum for inter-Korean dialogue as part of the peace process.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.