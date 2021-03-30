More than Half of Single S. Koreans in 30s Live with Parents

Photo : KBS News

More than half of single South Koreans in their 30s were found to be living with their parents.According to a report by Statistics Korea on Tuesday, 54-point-eight percent of 30-something Koreans who aren't married lived with their parents. The report, which analyzed single households between the ages of 20 and 44, was based on the 2015 census.About 57 percent of those between 30 and 34 lived with their parents while about half of those between 35 and 39 lived with their parents.Of singles between 20 and 44, about 62 percent lived with their parents and about 42 percent of those were unemployed.An official with the statistics agency said more young Koreans are joining the so-called "kangaroo tribe" due to the prolonged slump in the job market and a rise in home prices.Kangaroo tribe is a local term that refers to people who depend on their parents financially and in other ways, even when they are old enough to be on their own.