Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry recently held a video conference with the chiefs of diplomatic offices in North America, discussing the safety of South Koreans and Korean Americans in the region.The meeting on Tuesday began with a silent tribute for the four Korean victims who were killed in a series of shootings targeting Asians in Atlanta two weeks ago.The officials then discussed ways to counter hate crimes against Asians.In particular, they discussed seeking cooperation with Congress and federal and state governments, boosting the image of Koreans and boosting infrastructure to prevent and counter such crimes in the future.The Foreign Ministry said it will take preemptive measures to prevent such crimes from happening in other countries and to ensure the safety of Koreans around the world.