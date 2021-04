Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to conduct preemptive checks at day cares starting next month to protect children against COVID-19.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters made the announcement Tuesday in a daily briefing on the pandemic.Senior health official Yoon Tae-ho said quarantine authorities will conduct virus tests on some 300-thousand day care teachers and employees once a month starting in April.The move was prompted by a recent series of small clusters centering on childcare facilities.