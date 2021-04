Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) on Tuesday ordered prosecutors' offices nationwide to arrest all public officials charged with real estate speculation and to demand the maximum penalty allowed by law.It also instructed prosecutors to reexamine cases related to speculation over the past five years.In addition, the SPO said some 500 prosecutors and investigators will be assigned to look into real estate speculation. A team composed of one senior prosecutor and three to four junior prosecutors as well as six to eight investigators will be formed at 43 prosecutors' offices across the nation.Heads of district prosecutors' offices will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday to discuss specific steps to root out speculation. Acting Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan will preside over the meeting.