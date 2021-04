Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic around the National Assembly building in Yeouido will be restricted from Wednesday as cherry blossoms are expected to attract a lot of people to the area.The Yeongdeungpo district office said, while originally set for April 1, the road restrictions will start a day earlier as the cherry blossoms have bloomed earlier than expected this year.Accordingly, the road behind the National Assembly that spans one-point-seven kilometers will be blocked off to traffic until April 12.However, for the second year in a row the district office has called off the spring cherry blossom festival due to COVID-19 restrictions.