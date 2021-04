Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in named Second Vice Minister of Economy and Finance An Il-whan the senior presidential secretary for economic affairs on Tuesday.The presidential office said Moon also picked two new vice finance ministers. Lee Eog-weon, presidential secretary for economic affairs, will become first vice minister while Ahn Do-geol, head of the ministry's budget office, will become second vice minister. Both are career officials at the ministry.The reshuffle comes after the president named his senior secretary for economic affairs the policy chief on Monday.Moon sacked his previous policy chief, Kim Sang-jo, for drastically raising the rental deposit on an apartment unit he owns just before laws that would limit the hike to five percent took effect.