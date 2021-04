Photo : YONHAP News

Interior Minister Jeon Hae-cheol visited a COVID-19 vaccination center in Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, on Tuesday to examine preparations to inoculate senior citizens aged 75 and older.South Korea kicked off vaccinations in late February with patients and workers at nursing homes, while people 75 and older will be vaccinated from Thursday.Visiting Tongyeong City Hall first, Jeon said that as the Pfizer vaccine requires special care, health care workers should be fully aware of each step of the vaccination. He also said local governments should prepare transportation for senior citizens to come and go safely.At the vaccination center, he examined the vaccine refrigerators, backup power and security.