Tokyo Approves New School Textbooks Claiming to Dokdo

Photo : KBS News

The Japanese government has approved new high school textbooks that strengthen Tokyo’s sovereignty claim to Dokdo.The Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said on Tuesday a total of 296 textbooks to be used mainly by first-graders at high school starting next year passed the ministry review earlier in the day.Thirty of the new textbooks concern three social studies subjects—comprehensive history, comprehensive geography and public affairs—and most of them reportedly contain Japan’s claim to the easternmost South Korean islets.Eighteen textbooks on comprehensive geography and public affairs argue Dokdo is Japan’s own territory or that South Korea is illegally occupying it.Twelve comprehensive history textbooks note how Dokdo was incorporated into the Japanese territory in the past, while some of them explicitly include its sovereign claim.It is compared to 35 social studies textbooks for the first-graders that passed the previous ministry review in 2016, only three fourth of which contain the claim to Dokdo.The latest ministry review came five years after the Japanese Education Ministry announced new teaching curriculum guidelines for the academic year of 2022 which called for enhancing such claims.