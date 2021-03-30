Menu Content

Seoul Protests Approval of New Japanese School Textbooks Claiming Dokdo

Write: 2021-03-30 18:49:33Update: 2021-03-30 19:11:28

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government on Tuesday denounced Tokyo for approving new high school textbooks renewing its sovereignty claim to Dokdo. 

In a commentary by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Choi Young-sam on Tuesday, the Seoul government said the new Japanese textbooks do not state historical facts as they stand and are written from Japan’s own historical perspective, calling on Tokyo to make an “immediate correction.”

Noting Dokdo is South Korea’s own territory historically, geographically and under international laws, the government said it cannot but deplore's Japan decision to approve such textbooks once again and strongly denounces the act. 

It also stressed that providing accurate historical accounts for the young generation should be the basis for building constructive and future-oriented partnership between the two countries and called on the Japanese government to squarely face history and show a more responsible attitude educating their youths. 

Lee Sang-ryol, director-general for Asian and Pacific affairs at the South Korean Foreign Ministry, also summoned Hirohisa Soma, deputy head of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to lodge a protest over the matter. 

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Education Ministry approved 296 textbooks to be used mainly for first-year high school students from next year, including 30 social studies textbooks, most of which contain Japan’s territorial claim to Dokdo.
