Politics

Japan Approves Textbook Containing Controversial Immailbonbu Theory

Write: 2021-03-30 19:20:22Update: 2021-03-30 19:28:31

The Japanese government has approved a school history textbook that claims Japan ruled southern parts of the Korean Peninsula nearly two millennia ago.

The textbook published by Jiyusha and written by right-wing group, Japanese Society for History Textbook Reform, is among some 300 new school textbooks that passed a Japanese Education Ministry review on Tuesday to be used starting next year. 

According to South Korean civic group, the Solidarity for Asian Peace and History Education, the textbook in question does not explicitly refer to the so-called Imnailbonbu theory. 

The theory backed by some Japanese right-wing groups claims the Yamato government of Japan ruled some parts of the southern regions on the Korean Peninsula between the fourth and sixth centuries. 

However, the South Korean group says, it reflects the views of the theory and states as if the claim that Japan defeated Baekje kingdom in 391 would be verified through the stele of Goguryeo King Gwanggaeto the Great, although it runs counter to the results of a majority of studies.
