UNSC Discusses N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Write: 2021-03-31 08:23:48Update: 2021-03-31 13:54:15

Photo : KBS News

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting to discuss North Korea’s recent missile launches. 

According to AFP, Council member countries expressed concerns over the two short-range ballistic missiles launched last Wednesday during the 30-minute session, but came short of adopting a statement or other follow-up measures. 

A diplomat told AFP that most of the participants expressed concerns over the launch and re-emphasized the need to achieve nonproliferation goals and the importance of diplomacy and dialogue. 

The meeting was arranged at the request of five European states - Britain, France, Norway, Estonia and Ireland. Earlier, Pyongyang protested the UN gathering, saying it showed a double standard against it while disregarding projectile launches by other countries. 

The regime confirmed last Friday that it successfully test-fired two new tactical guided missiles the previous day, marking its first launch of ballistic missiles in about a year. 

A ballistic missile launch is a violation of UNSC resolutions.
