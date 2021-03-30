US Vows Efforts to Hold N. Korea Accountable on Human Rights Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington said it will hold North Korea accountable for human rights violations.Lisa Peterson, the U.S. acting assistant secretary at the Department of State’s bureau of democracy, human rights and labor, relayed the U.S. government’s stance in a press conference on Tuesday as the department released the 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices.Peterson said the U.S. expresses concerns over the serious human rights breaches in the North, calling them among the worst in the world.She said human rights will be an integral element of the comprehensive U.S. policy on North Korea currently under review by the Department of State, indicating a possible increase in Washington pressure tactics on the issue.The U.S. official also indirectly criticized South Korea’s new law that bans anti-North Korea leaflet campaigns, which took effect on Tuesday, saying a free flow of information into the North is a priority for the U.S.Peterson said the U.S. will continue campaigns to help North Korean residents access information and related cooperation with non-governmental organizations and partners in other nations.