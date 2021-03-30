US Urges S. Korea, Japan to Continue Dialogue on Historical Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

Washington emphasized the importance of trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan as tension flared up between its two East Asian allies following Tokyo’s approval of school textbooks containing a sovereignty claim to Dokdo.In response to Yonhap News’ request for comment on the matter, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State said on Tuesday that the U.S. urges Japan and South Korea to continue discussions to guarantee sustainable solutions to historical issues.The spokesperson also said solid and effective trilateral relations are crucial for joint security and mutual interests.The spokesperson, however, declined to directly comment on Dokdo’s sovereignty, saying it is its official stance on what it calls the Liancourt Rocks.On Tuesday, the Japanese Education Ministry approved 296 textbooks to be used mainly for first-year high school students from next year, including 30 social studies textbooks, most of which contain Japan’s territorial claim to the easternmost South Korean islets.