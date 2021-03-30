Park, Oh Clash over Real Estate Issues in 2nd TV Debate

Photo : YONHAP News

Candidates for the Seoul mayoral by-election from the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) have once again clashed over real estate-related issues.During their second televised debate Tuesday night, the DP's Park Young-sun continued interrogating the PPP's Oh Se-hoon on the suspicion that he was involved in the city government’s approval in 2009 of development plans in Seoul’s Gangnam areas which included his wife’s property.Park argued that he should have known as the then mayor and disclosed it to the public.She also pointed out that the residences of then President Lee Myung-bak and his brother Lee Sang-deuk, then a ruling party politician, were located nearby and raised suspicions that the decision to develop the area was also aimed at benefiting them.Oh reiterated his claim that the decision was made by the director-general at Seoul City at the time, not him. The former mayor said he didn’t need to be briefed on the matter as the Seoul Housing and Communities Corporation and the Land Ministry had been discussing the issue since before he became mayor.Oh also criticized Park over the controversy that she and her husband purchased a residence in Tokyo, to which Park responded by accusing him of raising it to divert attention away from the suspicions directed at him.