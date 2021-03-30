Menu Content

Biden Announces New Measures against Anti-Asian Violence

Write: 2021-03-31 08:56:33Update: 2021-03-31 09:32:56

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden has announced measures to respond to the increase in acts of anti-Asian violence in the U.S. 

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House disclosed a half-dozen new actions, including reinstating and reinvigorating its initiative on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders(AAPI) and funding for AAPI survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. 

The additional measures came weeks after Biden issued a memorandum condemning and combating racism, xenophobia and intolerance against the AAPI community during his first week in office. 

In a tweet, Biden criticized violence against Asians, saying his country shouldn’t be silent on the issue, adding “anti-Asian violence and xenophobia is wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."

Other new actions announced on Tuesday include establishing a COVID-19 Equity Task Force committee on addressing and ending xenophobia against Asian Americans and funding critical research to prevent and address bias and xenophobia against AAPI communities.
