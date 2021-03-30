Menu Content

Politics

Oh Widens Lead over Park in New Poll

Write: 2021-03-31 09:35:42Update: 2021-03-31 09:43:23

Photo : YONHAP News

A new public opinion poll showed that Oh Se-hoon, the unified opposition candidate in next week’s Seoul mayoral election, has widened his lead over his ruling Democratic Party(DP) opponent Park Young-sun. 

Hangil Research said on Tuesday that among 842 adults residing in Seoul who were surveyed on Sunday and Monday, 60-point-one percent said they will vote for Oh. Thirty-two-point-five percent supported Park.

Nearly three-fourths of potential voters in their 60s expressed support for Oh, while only around 20 percent said they will vote for Park. 

Oh even secured a strong support base from those in their 40s, an age group that tends to tilt toward the liberal bloc, with around 56 percent supporting Oh as opposed to 40-point-seven percent who supported Park. 

The pollster also surveyed public opinions in Busan ahead of the mayoral by-election in the southern port city. Of the 811 respondents, 56-point-seven percent chose PPP candidate Park Hyung-joon compared to 34-point-five percent who supported DP candidate Kim Young-choon. 

Commissioned by Maeil Business Newspaper and MBN, the Hangil Research poll had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-four percentage points.
