Economy

S. Korea's Industrial Output Rebounds with 8-Month High

Write: 2021-03-31 09:52:55Update: 2021-03-31 10:04:22

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea's industrial output has hit an eight-month high amid signs of a gradual economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that the nation’s overall industrial production increased two-point-one percent in February from the previous month.  

It is the highest on-month growth since a three-point-nine-percent gain in June of last year. The latest figure also marks a turn-around from January, which saw the first decline in eight months. 

Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries grew four-point-three percent, while the output in the service industry also advanced one-point-one percent. 

Retail sales, a key indicator of consumption levels, however, fell point-eight percent in February, marking the first decrease since November, which dropped by point-three percent. 

Facility investment also decreased two-point-five percent on-month.
