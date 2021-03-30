S. Korea to Engage in In-Person Diplomacy This Week amid Rising US-China Tensions

Photo : YONHAP News

Top South Korean officials will hold talks on North Korea diplomacy and other regional issues in China and the U.S. this week amid heightening tensions between Washington and Beijing.Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Xiamen, Fujian Province, on Saturday. National Security Adviser Suh Hoon will engage with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Washington on Friday.In the foreign ministers’ meeting, Chung and Wang are likely to discuss bilateral cooperation, North Korea and U.S.-China relations. Wang is expected to raise issue with U.S. pressure on China and attempt to keep Seoul from sticking close to its North American ally.The national security advisers’ meeting is set to focus on ways to address Pyongyang’s nuclear issue and cooperate on keeping China in check, where the U.S. and Japan will likely call on South Korea to take a more active role in pressuring China.It is speculated that South Korea could find itself in a bind with both Washington and Beijing aiming to have Seoul on its side.