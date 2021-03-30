Police Raid Locations in Gunpo, Yongin in Speculation Investigations

Photo : KBS News

South Korean police on Wednesday raided Gunpo City Hall and five other locations as part of their investigation into allegations that a city government employee engaged in real estate speculation.The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency sent dozens of investigators to the six locations to obtain relevant evidence.The employee is suspected of pocketing hundreds of millions of won in profits after purchasing two plots of land in Gunpo with four others in 2016, which was later included as a public housing district in 2018.On Tuesday, police raided ten venues, including Yongin City Hall, as part of their investigation into three civil servants who allegedly engaged in speculative activities.The raid was conducted after Yongin Mayor Baek Kun-ki requested on March 18 that the police investigate the three employees.Meanwhile, the Korean National Police Agency said it received on Tuesday a complaint from a civic group against former presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Sang-jo.Kim was replaced earlier this week after it came to light that he dramatically raised the lump sum rental deposit, or jeonse, on his apartment in Gangnam district by 14 percent last July, days before a law on capping the increase at five percent took effect.