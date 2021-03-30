Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Chung: US, China Not Objects of Choice for S. Korea

Write: 2021-03-31 12:22:21Update: 2021-03-31 15:02:21

FM Chung: US, China Not Objects of Choice for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the U.S. and China are not objects of choice for South Korea, stressing that both countries are important to Seoul. 

Addressing reporters at a briefing in Seoul on Wednesday, Chung added there has been no request from either Washington or Beijing to choose sides.

Building on the point, he said the U.S. is South Korea’s sole ally and that the alliance is the basis of Seoul's foreign and defense policies. 

The minister said China is South Korea’s close neighbor and largest trading partner, adding that the two countries have maintained a strategic cooperative partnership. 

Calling the position clear and never ambiguous, Chung said Seoul will harmoniously advance South Korea-China relations based on the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.

Meanwhile, Chung also expressed hope to meet with his Japanese counterpart in the near future, saying he will continuously work to communicate with Tokyo.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >