FM Chung: US, China Not Objects of Choice for S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said the U.S. and China are not objects of choice for South Korea, stressing that both countries are important to Seoul.Addressing reporters at a briefing in Seoul on Wednesday, Chung added there has been no request from either Washington or Beijing to choose sides.Building on the point, he said the U.S. is South Korea’s sole ally and that the alliance is the basis of Seoul's foreign and defense policies.The minister said China is South Korea’s close neighbor and largest trading partner, adding that the two countries have maintained a strategic cooperative partnership.Calling the position clear and never ambiguous, Chung said Seoul will harmoniously advance South Korea-China relations based on the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.Meanwhile, Chung also expressed hope to meet with his Japanese counterpart in the near future, saying he will continuously work to communicate with Tokyo.