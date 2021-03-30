Menu Content

Economy

S. Korea's Export Volume Rises for 6th Straight Month in Feb.

Write: 2021-03-31 13:39:30Update: 2021-03-31 13:50:57

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea's export volume rose for the sixth consecutive month in February.

According to data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the export volume index jumped four-point-two percent on-year in February, continuing the six-month streak.

Outbound shipments of transportation equipment, chemical goods and computers, as well as electronics and optical instruments led the growth. 

Exports of coal and petroleum products, as well as primary metals declined during the same period.

A BOK official attributed the growth to a surge in demand for automobiles in key economies and a rising demand for semiconductors resulting from the increased use of “homeconomy” products.

Homeconomy is a combination of the English words “home” and “economy,” and refers to an economy that targets the consumption of people who spend most of their time at home.
