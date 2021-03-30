Gov't Pushes to Advance Mobility Sector

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has laid out 21 reform tasks related to the mobility sector and industrial complexes during a ministerial meeting on New Deal projects on Wednesday.Under the plan, the government will allow a voluntary taxi-sharing scheme for the first half of the year using mobile apps to help ensure the coexistence of traditional cabs and ride-hailing platforms.The government will also seek related deregulation, facilitate autonomous driving technology and improve conditions at industrial complexes so they can serve as a breeding ground for new growth sectors.Collaboration among industries, universities and think tanks will be expanded, while a road map for urban air mobility(UAM) transportation will be drafted.In the meeting, Minister Hong also promised preemptive measures to boost domestic demand as the economy recovers from the pandemic.Six areas will be aggressively fostered to accelerate economic growth, including future vehicles, bio-medicine, system semiconductors, data, network and artificial intelligence.