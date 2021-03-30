Menu Content

Gov't Summons Japanese Embassy Official to Protest Dokdo Claims

Write: 2021-03-31 14:12:24Update: 2021-03-31 18:33:23

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday called in an official from the Japanese Embassy and protested newly approved high school texts that carry Japan’s territorial claim to South Korea's easternmost Dokdo islets.

Lee Sang-ryol, the director-general of the ministry's Asian and Pacific Affairs bureau, issued the protest to Hirohisa Soma, a senior official from the embassy.

The move came after the Japanese Education Ministry approved 296 textbooks to be used mainly for first-year high school students from next year, including 30 social studies books, most of which contain Japan’s territorial claim to Dokdo.

Tokyo also approved a school history textbook that apparently claims Japan ruled the southern part of the Korean Peninsula nearly two millennia ago.

The textbook published by Jiyusha and written by a right-wing group in Japan is among some 300 new school texts that passed review to be used starting next year.
