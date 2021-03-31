FM Chung Emphasizes Both US, China Essential to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has emphasized that both the U.S. and China are essential to South Korea, and that neither are objects of choice. His remarks come as top South Korean officials are scheduled to hold diplomatic talks on North Korea and other regional issues this week amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The U.S. and China are not objects of choice for South Korea, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong has said, stressing that neither Washington nor Beijing has asked Seoul to choose a side.Chung made the remark during a press briefing on Wednesday.Underlining that both countries are crucial to Seoul, Chung said the U.S. is South Korea’s sole ally and the alliance is the basis of its foreign and defense policies.The minister then noted China is South Korea’s close neighbor and largest trading partner, adding that the two countries have maintained a strategic cooperative partnership.Chung made clear that it is the government’s stance that Seoul will advance South Korea-China relations in harmony with the firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.His remarks come amid speculation that South Korea could find itself in a bind with both Washington and Beijing aiming to persuade Seoul to take a side during upcoming diplomatic talks this week.On Friday, National Security Adviser Suh Hoon will have a face-to-face meeting in Washington with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts. The next day, Foreign Minister Chung is set to meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Xiamen, Fujian Province.The national security advisers’ meeting is set to focus on ways to address the North’s nuclear issue and cooperate on keeping China in check. The U.S. and Japan will likely call on South Korea to take a more active part in pressuring China.In the foreign ministers’ meeting, Chung and Wang are likely to discuss bilateral cooperation, North Korea and U.S.-China relations. Wang is expected to take issue with U.S. pressure on China and attempt to keep South Korea from sticking close to its North American ally.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.