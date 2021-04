Photo : YONHAP News

The chief of South Korea’s main disease agency will receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at a local health center on Thursday.According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA), its commissioner, Jeong Eun-kyeong, will receive the shot in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province.President Moon Jae-in, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun and Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol already received the vaccine last week.The KDCA chief receiving the AstraZeneca shot is also seen as a move to defuse public concern over the vaccine’s safety. After being inoculated, Jeong is expected to make some public remarks.Speaking in parliament earlier this month, Jeong reiterated the vaccine’s safety and noted that KDCA employees were also being inoculated as they are regarded as first responders and a priority group.