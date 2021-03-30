PM Chung Urges Japan to Stop Historical Distortion

Photo : YONHAP News

Dokdo has been, is and will always be South Korean territory, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.Chung was addressing Tokyo's recent approval of high school textbooks that lay claim to South Korea's easternmost islets.Emphasizing that Dokdo belongs to Korea historically, geographically and under international law, the prime minister called Japan's attempts at historical negation the biggest obstacle keeping the two countries from developing future-oriented relations.Chung wrote that history must be objective, transcending the notions of time, space, ideology and country, and must be accurately recorded based on facts.Calling the hiding of past wrongdoings and distorting history with no sense of regret shameful acts, he invited Tokyo to build a peaceful future together by teaching repentance and forgiveness over discord that leads to resentment.Chung said he wanted to see the two countries become a symbol of forgiveness and reconciliation in the world's history books.He said Japan should fulfill its duty as a responsible member of the international community and immediately abandon denialism and participate in building peace and cooperation in Northeast Asia.