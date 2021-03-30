Official: North Korean Trade Virtually on Hold amid Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s trade activity has been virtually halted and the prices of imported daily necessities unstable as the state's borders remain sealed to block the inflow of COVID-19.North Korea's trade volume with its biggest partner China is estimated to hover around three-point-27 million dollars for the first two months of this year, a senior Unification Ministry official said on Wednesday.The official added, of that, three-point-24 million dollars represented electricity imports that do not require a border-opening.Due to the suspension of imports, the price of daily necessities, including essential products and foods, has become unstable.The price of rice, however, remains relatively steady under the state's stringent management of the nation’s staple grain.The official said a rumor that the North’s unofficial "Jangmadang" street markets were closed amid the pandemic is not true.