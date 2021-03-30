Menu Content

Domestic

Cases of Adverse COVID-19 Vaccine Effects Rise by 90

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who reported adverse effects after receiving their COVID-19 shots has risen by 90. 

The Central Disaster Management Headquarters said on Wednesday the reports throughout the previous day have lifted the cumulative sum of suspicious cases to 10-thousand-575 since the inoculation program began late last month. 

The figure accounts for one-point-23 percent of the 860-thousand-387 people who have received vaccinations as of 12 a.m. Wednesday. 

Among the reported cases, 10-thousand-237, or 96-point-eight percent, were tied to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Some 93 percent, or 791-thousand-454 people, of those vaccinated so far received shots produced by the British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm. 

Meanwhile, the number of deaths following vaccination rose by four to 26. The four who died on Tuesday were all women in their 80s and 90s and had been hospitalized at nursing homes. Any correlation between their deaths and the shots was yet to be determined.
