Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government plans to actively push for inter-Korean cooperation in reaching its carbon neutral goal.The Prime Minister’s Secretariat on Wednesday held a third inter-governmental task force meeting on achieving carbon neutrality by 2050 and discussed related measures.During the meeting, the Unification Ministry reported possible areas of cooperation with North Korea to reach the target.Regarding inter-Korean cooperation on environmental issues in general, a project to help prevent deforestation in the North via international coordination is among those under consideration.