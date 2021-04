Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin inoculating those 75 years and older with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Thursday.The country's task force on vaccination said on Wednesday that those born on December 31, 1946, or earlier will be eligible for the state-funded inoculation program.Some three-point-five million people in the age bracket will be receiving their Pfizer shots, according to quarantine authorities, in 46 vaccination centers throughout the country.The government is scheduled to supply seven million Pfizer doses by June. One million of those doses arrived in the nation last week and on Wednesday.