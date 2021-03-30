Early Voting for April 7 By-Elections Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Two-day early voting for next week's by-elections kicked off at over 700 voting booths on Friday.The by-elections set for Wednesday will select heads of 21 cities and counties and local councilors, including the mayors of Seoul and Busan.According to the National Election Commission(NEC), eligible voters may cast their ballots at any of 722 polling stations nationwide between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook cast their ballots at a polling station near the presidential office on Friday morning.Voter turnout was one-point-09 percent as of 9 a.m. Friday.Voters need to present a government-issued photo ID such as a resident registration card, passport or driver's license.All voters will undergo temperature checks and are required to wear disposable gloves while maintaining distance as part of efforts to prevent COVID-19 clusters.COVID-19 patients will be able to vote at six state quarantine facilities on Saturday.