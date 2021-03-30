Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Hits 14-Month High in March

Write: 2021-04-02 08:44:06Update: 2021-04-02 10:42:05

S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Hits 14-Month High in March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices grew at the steepest pace in over one year in March due to a sharp rise in the prices of agricultural and livestock products. 

According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the consumer price index came to 107-point-16 last month, up one-point-five percent from a year earlier. 

It marked the fastest on-year gain since January last year, when the index rose one-and-a-half percent as well.

Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped 13-point-seven percent on-year in March. 

In particular, prices of agricultural products rose 19-point-two percent on-year, as scallion prices more than quadrupled and apple prices jumped over 55 percent.

Prices of industrial goods grew point-seven percent in March amid rising oil prices, posting the first on-year gain since April of last year.

Service prices rose point-seven percent on-year, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped five percent from a year earlier.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >