S. Korea's Consumer Price Growth Hits 14-Month High in March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices grew at the steepest pace in over one year in March due to a sharp rise in the prices of agricultural and livestock products.According to Statistics Korea on Friday, the consumer price index came to 107-point-16 last month, up one-point-five percent from a year earlier.It marked the fastest on-year gain since January last year, when the index rose one-and-a-half percent as well.Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products jumped 13-point-seven percent on-year in March.In particular, prices of agricultural products rose 19-point-two percent on-year, as scallion prices more than quadrupled and apple prices jumped over 55 percent.Prices of industrial goods grew point-seven percent in March amid rising oil prices, posting the first on-year gain since April of last year.Service prices rose point-seven percent on-year, while prices of gas, water and electricity slipped five percent from a year earlier.