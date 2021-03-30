Menu Content

Russian Embassy: Diplomats, Foreigners Leaving N. Korea amid Strict Quarantine Measures

Write: 2021-04-02 09:08:26Update: 2021-04-02 10:30:46

Russian Embassy: Diplomats, Foreigners Leaving N. Korea amid Strict Quarantine Measures

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia’s embassy in North Korea said that diplomats and foreigners in Pyongyang are fleeing the communist country with stringent quarantine measures in place to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the Russian Embassy said that currently, nine ambassadors and four charge d'affaires remain in Pyongyang, with 12 out of about 25 diplomatic missions closed. 

The embassy said that fewer than 290 foreigners are in Pyongyang as staffers of international organizations have left the country. 
  
It added that the exodus of diplomats and foreigners will continue due to severe shortages of medicine and necessary goods. 

The Russian Embassy said it will continue its operation in Pyongyang despite the difficult conditions. 

North Korea has closed off its borders since late January last year as part of stringent anti-pandemic measures.
