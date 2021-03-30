Biden's Top Aides to Hold Meeting on Chip Shortage

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Joe Biden's top aides will reportedly meet with semiconductor makers and auto company representatives this month to discuss the global shortage of semiconductors.Bloomberg News on Thursday quoted an administration official as saying that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council director Brian Deese will discuss the impact of the shortage and a path forward with industry leaders on April 12.Companies invited to the meeting reportedly include automakers and semiconductor manufacturers such as Samsung Electronics, as well as technology and medical devices firms.The report said the White House is also engaged with Congress and allies abroad on the issue.The chip shortage, worsened by a surge in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has been affecting the U.S. auto industry in particular.