S. Korea in Balancing Act with US and China in Meetings This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea is engaging in a balancing act between Washington and Beijing this week. The top security advisers of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will meet in Maryland on Friday to discuss the U.S.’ review of its North Korea policy. Meanwhile, the top diplomats of Seoul and Beijing will meet in China on Saturday where they are expected to discuss the Korean Peninsula situation and North Korea's nuclear weapons.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: South Korea's National Security Adviser Suh Hoon will sit down with his American and Japanese counterparts, Jake Sullivan and Shigeru Kitamura, at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Friday.In a background press call a day before the gathering, a senior U.S. administration official said the most important reason for the trilateral talks is to discuss the U.S.' policy review on North Korea, which is in "its final stages."The official said the meeting will touch on nuclear nonproliferation, the North’s recent ballistic missile test, the North’s COVID-19 situation and North Korea-China relations.The official said the broader regional security issues in the South China Sea and elsewhere will also be on the agenda, suggesting that a joint response to China will be discussed.U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a separate press briefing that the three-way talks will provide Sullivan and other U.S. officials an opportunity to hear directly from senior South Korean and Japanese officials and to once again share where they are in the review.Price said North Korea's denuclearization will be at the center of any new U.S. policy toward the communist country.He also said that any policy will be executed in "lockstep" with key U.S. allies, including South Korea and Japan.Meanwhile, on Saturday, South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong is set for talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Xiamen in China's southeastern Fujian Province. The two ministers are likely to actively discuss the Korean Peninsula situation and North Korea's nuclear weapons as key issues.Amid heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing, Chung has said the U.S. and China are essential to South Korea, and that neither are objects of choice.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.