Early Voting for April 7 By-Elections Begins

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The two-day early voting period for the April 7 by-elections, including the Seoul mayoral race, started on Friday under strict social distancing rules. Both rival parties urged people to come out and vote, with the ruling side highlighting stability in state affairs and the opposition calling to pass judgment on the Moon Jae-in administration.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Early voting for the April 7 by-elections, including key mayoral races in Seoul and Busan, has begun at more than 700 voting booths across the nation.From 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, eligible voters will be able to cast their early ballots with a government-issued photo ID.All voters will be required to undergo temperature checks beforehand and wear disposable gloves while maintaining distance as part of efforts to prevent new COVID-19 transmissions.COVID-19 patients will be able to vote at six state quarantine facilities on Saturday, while those quarantining at home without symptoms will only be allowed to cast ballots after normal voting ends at 8 p.m. on the official voting day of April 7.Twenty-one posts are set to be filled in the by-elections, including those for mayor, city district chief, and provincial and city councilor.The ruling Democratic Party’s(DP) Seoul mayoral candidate Park Young-sun cast her ballot Friday morning, urging voters to fulfill their electoral duty.Park pledged to introduce real estate policies that will effectively curb soaring housing prices and accelerate redevelopment projects in the city.Touring western parts of Seoul on Friday, the People Power Party’s(PPP) Seoul mayor candidate Oh Se-hoon urged voters to judge the Moon Jae-in administration, calling for a change in leadership.The PPP's interim chief Kim Chong-in also called on electors to vote early and to do their part to secure a better future.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.