Photo : YONHAP News

A local employee at a Myanmar branch of South Korea's Shinhan Bank, who was being treated after being shot by military forces earlier in the week, has died.According to a representative of the Yangon branch on Friday, the worker succumbed to her injuries after undergoing surgery the previous day.The employee was shot in the head while heading home in a company vehicle at around 5:00 p.m. Wednesday. Myanmar's military and police forces were reported to have been conducting inspections on vehicles in the area at the time.The Yangon branch, which has been operating under reduced hours with most of its employees working from home since the February 1 military coup, was temporarily shut down.