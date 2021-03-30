Menu Content

Commission Overturns Decision to Reopen Cheonan Warship Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A presidential commission tasked with investigating military deaths has reversed an earlier decision to reconsider a case involving the 2010 sinking of the Cheonan warship by North Korea.

On Friday, the Presidential Truth Commission on Deaths in the Military unanimously decided to dismiss a petition filed last September by Shin Sang-cheol, a former member of the sinking’s initial joint investigation team.

Shin, who has repeatedly denied that a North Korean torpedo sank the warship, requested a fresh investigation, claiming that the government at the time had manipulated the case.

The decision to reopen the case was made last December though was belatedly disclosed on Thursday. After facing strong backlash from survivors and the families of the 46 sailors who died, the commission overturned the decision, saying Shin did not meet the requirement as a petitioner.
