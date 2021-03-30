FM: Cooperation with China Very Important in Korean Peace Process

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong says cooperation with China is a "very important" part of making progress in the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, stressing the need for Beijing's continued constructive role.South Korea's top diplomat made the remarks at the Foreign Ministry on Friday, before leaving to meet with his counterpart in China.Regarding what will be discussed in Saturday’s talks scheduled to take place in the Chinese southeastern city of Xiamen, Chung mentioned bilateral ties, the Korean peace process and regional and global affairs.He said expanding substantial bilateral cooperation will be extensively discussed in view of next year, which marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations.Making his first overseas trip since becoming minister last month, Chung underlined the need to facilitate in-person diplomacy with neighboring countries.Chung met with his U.S. and Russian counterparts in Seoul last month and also spoke of pushing for a meeting with Japan's foreign minister as soon as possible.